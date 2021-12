The Detroit Lions lost to the Chicago Bears for the second time this season, this time on Thanksgiving Day, bringing their record to a dismal 0-10-1 on the season. The Lions held the lead with eight and a half minutes remaining in the game but ended up allowing the Bears to run out the clock and kick a game-winning field goal—the fourth time that has happened to the Lions this season. The fashion in which they lost has left a bitter taste in fans and analysts alike, and after weeks of staying out of the 32 spot in at least one of the national rankings, they have finally succumbed to their failings and are now, from a national perspective, officially the worst team in the NFL.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO