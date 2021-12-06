ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Knows That Everyone Needs One Great Leather Jacket

 6 days ago
Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. No, this isn't a suit. But our Men of the Year cover star is well aware that the right leather jacket, worn the right way, can make you...

GQMagazine

Tom Holland Looked Really Hot In a Suit You Can Actually Afford

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Huge week for our guy Tom Holland. Not only did he land on the cover of this very magazine and drop the latest villain-happy trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the ever-likable Brit also put his well-honed fashion sense on full display by showing up to a fan event in California sporting one of our favorite affordable suits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Sleeveless Hoodies Are Super Dumb—and I Love Mine

Unless you're in a situation where your head is too cold and your arms are too hot, there is no practical reason to ever wear a sleeveless hoodie. And yet it's become a wardrobe staple among bodybuilders and gym rats—a statement piece for the type of person who is so jacked that regular clothes look kind of stupid on them.
APPAREL
iosconews.com

Tom Holland: Zendaya has been 'shoulder to cry on'

Promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, Tom Holland says "wise owl" Zendaya has been a "shoulder to cry on" and helped him navigate worldwide fame. (Dec. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/50d363c6c9a045cc97bb99b8d3ca5dae.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Ready to Step Down as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is open to the idea that another actor will replace him as Spider-Man!. There is little doubt that Tom Holland is doing a great job at playing Spider-Man. After all, he has the acrobatic skills, boyish looks, and amazing talent to easily take on the role of Peter Parker. But is he ready to step down from his star-making role? The Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed that he has no issues with being replaced by a new actor who could play the web-slinger!
MOVIES
Lebanon Democrat

Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in biopic

Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. The 25-year-old actor confirmed that he will play the legendary dancer, actor and singer in an new film for Sony. Producer Amy Pascal recently suggested that she wanted Tom to play Astaire in the project – in addition to another trilogy of 'Spider-Man' films.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reveals The One Cast Member He Hasn't Met Yet

Pictures of Spider-Man are all J. Jonah Jameson got out of the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, apparently. In a newly-released interview, franchise star Tom Holland told CinemaBlend that he still has not met Spider-Man original trilogy star J.K. Simmons, even though the actor had a brief-but-key role in Spider-Man: Far From Home and now appears in a broader role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The fact that the two characters aren't exactly best pals likely lends to this, since it means they have little reason to share the screen.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Kid Cudi Wore Teddy Bear Slippers to a Movie Premiere

Adam McKay’s new Netflix film Don’t Look Up has the kind of sprawling ensemble cast that really makes you go, “…Well!” A movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence sounds like a big enough deal, but add in Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for maximum wildness. Accordingly, none of the fashion at the film’s world premiere last night made any sense. DiCaprio and Lawrence wore glitzy formalwear; Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady made their red-carpet debut in matching chiller blue suits; and Cudi arrived as only Cudi could, in a safety orange Balenciaga hoodie, Gucci x Balenciaga ​​Hacker Project puffer jacket, and humongous Vetements teddy bear slippers.
MOVIES
