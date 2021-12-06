ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

AC Milan v Liverpool | Uncensored Match Build Up LIVE

By Joe Baker
theredmentv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Liverpool can think too hard about their Champions League knockout stage opponents, The Reds must travel to...

theredmentv.com

The Guardian

Liverpool v Southampton: match preview

Both Jürgen Klopp and Ralph Hasenhüttl benefited from the work of top influencer Ralf Rangnick – although the late Wolfgang Frank was the Liverpool manager’s biggest inspiration – but bring contrasting form into their meeting at Anfield. The Southampton manager will be seeking improvement in front of goal following a wasteful defeat at Norwich. Klopp has no such worries. His Liverpool team have scored at least twice in each of their past 16 matches – the first English team to achieve that feat since Wolves in 1939 – and need two more to record 700 goals in the Klopp era. Andy Hunter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

After a group stage campaign where luck was not on their side for so long AC Milan will be hoping that fortune looks favorably on them in the final matchday as they welcome Liverpool to the San Siro on Tuesday. Stefano Pioli's side do not have fate in their own hands but if Porto and Atletico Madrid draw in Group B's other game then all they need is a win to move on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs Liverpool Live Stream, Preview, Prediction, Team News and Predicted Starting XI

It’s the final game in the UEFA Champions League group stage as AC Milan welcome Liverpool to San Siro on Tuesday 7th December. Both teams have somewhat the same mindset going the game as AC Milan will only qualify for the knockout round with a win. While Liverpool have won all of their five group games and will want to make it 6 wins out of 6. Ahead of the game here is our AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream, preview, prediction and other details.
UEFA
The Independent

AC Milan vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool enjoy a rare Champions League match without considerable pressure after already clinching first from Group B above Porto, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. The Italians will hope to capitalise on a lack of desperation from the Premier League outfit and hope that Porto fail to win in the other match. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool face Milan in the Champions LeagueThe first match between the sides at Anfield saw the Reds edge a 3-2 win with plenty of thrills and spills,.And the match concluded with Jordan Henderson’s stunner, but Milan showed great promise in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool ace Oxlade-Chamberlain: AC Milan victory shows our progress

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes Liverpool's win over AC Milan shows they have progressed as a side. The Reds came from behind to win 2-1 despite having already clinched top stop in their Champions League group. They are now the only English team ever to win all six Champions League group stage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Liverpool, Porto vs. Atletico Madrid scores: Live updates from Champions League Group B action

Second place in Group B is within the reach of three teams as the group stage of the Champions League reaches its conclusion tonight. Matters could be decided in the Estadio Dragao tonight where both Porto and Atletico Madrid have their fate in their own hands. Win and they are through to the last 16 in Porto's case and extremely well placed in Atleti's.
SOCCER
The Independent

AC Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Liverpool came from behind to knock AC Milan out of Europe with a 2-1 victory at San Siro on Tuesday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped a second-string Reds side finish the Champions League group stage with a perfect record.Milan needed to win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16 and went in front through England defender Fikayo Tomori in the first half, to the delight of the home support.But Salah soon equalised with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Origi, who came on to score a stoppage-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, headed home Liverpool’s second after the break.Juergen Klopp’s side became the first English team to win every Champions League group game in a single campaign, finishing top of Group B with 18 points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League group stage: Who needs what to reach last-16 knockouts in final round of games

The Champions League group stage is into the final round of matches, with some sides already safe in the knowledge they’ll be featuring in the last 16.That said, there are still four places to be fought over, one group still has top spot to decide for the knockout seedings and a host of teams can still at least ensure they are playing Europa League football in the new year if they get the right result on Matchweek 6.Most notably, one group is utterly undecided with all four teams able to qualify for the last-16 or be dumped out of Europe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportsnet.ca

Champions League Takeaways: David powers Lille to knockouts, Barcelona bows out

A wildly entertaining group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continued this week, and it went right down to the wire with four of the last five knockout round berths claimed on the final matchday. Wednesday’s tilt between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed to Thursday due to heavy snow...
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
Tribal Football

AC Milan defender Tomori 'still frustrated with myself' after Liverpool error

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori admits he disappointed in himself after their Champions League defeat to Liverpool. Tomori scored on Tuesday night, though also was involved in Liverpool's winner scored by Divock Origi. “Still frustrated with myself and upset for the team about yesterday. I will learn from that mistake...
PREMIER LEAGUE

