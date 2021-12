The executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in California is retiring at the end of the year, 12 years after he began in 2009. John Heubusch, the museum and library's executive director, was working as chief of staff to Rep. Denny Smith from 1981-88 during Reagan's time in office. When Nancy Reagan offered him the position at the library, he accepted, believing he could tell the former president's history to others, he said. Describing the Reagan library as "the right combination of education and entertainment," Heubusch said the location helps visitors learn about the former president with an experience that many of them do not expect.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO