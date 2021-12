COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. It's been more than three years since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a national ban on sports gambling, paving the way for the legalization of sports betting in states across the country. Yet despite having had the ability to do so since 2018, Ohio is one of 19 states that has yet to pass such legislation.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO