Bills fans gear up for Monday night’s game against the Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots appear to be relatively healthy headed into their Monday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The team held its final practice of the week on Saturday. No players are listed as out or doubtful for the game. The winner of the primetime tilt will move into first place in the AFC East for the time being. David Andrews (shoulder), Christian Barmore (knee), Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Brandon Bolden (knee), Trent Brown (calf), Nick Folk (knee), and Gunner Olszewski were limited in practice Saturday and listed as questionable. Rookie Ronnie Perkins (illness) missed practice and is questionable for the game. As of Saturday, safety Kyle Dugger remains on the team’s COVID list along with running back J.J. Taylor. The Bills are in good shape as well heading into the game. Buffalo listed only OL Cody Ford, FB Reggie Gilliam and DE Efe Obada are listed as questionable. No Bills players are listed as out or doubtful.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO