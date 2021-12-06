ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills fans gear up for Monday night’s game against the Patriots

By Sarah Minkewicz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Mafia is already gearing up for tomorrow night’s match up against the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Tailgating lots all around the stadium are filled with football fans, roasting pigs, playing games and enjoying a tailgating fire. Fans tell News 4 this game is...

the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills vs. Patriots game predictions | Monday Night Football

This is such a fascinating matchup. The Bills embody so many of the league-wide trends from the last few years, while the Patriots embody so much of the counter measures taken by coaches to go heavy while their opponents go light, zigging while the rest of the league zags. I...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Telling Admission Before Bills Game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to be hitting their stride at just the right time. After three straight wins, the defending Super Bowl champions are right in the mix to land home-field advantage in the playoffs with just five games to go. In those final few games,...
NFL
Roy Bean
CBS Boston

No Patriots Players Ruled Out Ahead Of Monday Night Football Showdown With Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots appear to be relatively healthy headed into their Monday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The team held its final practice of the week on Saturday. No players are listed as out or doubtful for the game. The winner of the primetime tilt will move into first place in the AFC East for the time being. David Andrews (shoulder), Christian Barmore (knee), Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Brandon Bolden (knee), Trent Brown (calf), Nick Folk (knee), and Gunner Olszewski were limited in practice Saturday and listed as questionable. Rookie Ronnie Perkins (illness) missed practice and is questionable for the game. As of Saturday, safety Kyle Dugger remains on the team’s COVID list along with running back J.J. Taylor. The Bills are in good shape as well heading into the game. Buffalo listed only OL Cody Ford, FB Reggie Gilliam and DE Efe Obada are listed as questionable. No Bills players are listed as out or doubtful.
NFL
#Playing Games#American Football#Wivb#Bills Mafia#News 4#Camper Lot#Buffalobills#Patriots
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM: Best Monday Night Football bets — Patriots at Bills in Week 13

There are plenty of Monday Night Football bets that offer value this week. The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and first place in the AFC East is on the line. According to the NFL betting lines from BetMGM, the Buffalo Bills are three-point favorites in this matchup.
NFL
numberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 13 Monday Night (Patriots at Bills)

Monday's island game offers plenty of real-life intrigue in the AFC playoff race, but it doesn't project to be a high-scoring game from a fantasy perspective. The Buffalo Bills are 2.5-point favorites over the visiting New England Patriots in a contest with a 41.0 over/under. In addition to both teams having top-notch defenses, the weather should be a factor, as well, with both frigid temperatures and high winds expected.
NFL
New England Patriots
Super Bowl
NFL
Buffalo Bills
Football
Sports
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Still Owns The Bills, Helps Patriots With Overtime Victory Over Buffalo

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may have left New England last year, but he’s still good to help out his old Patriots pals when needed. Brady needed a little extra time but nevertheless did exactly that on Sunday by helping to lead the Buccaneers over the Bills, 33-27, in Tampa. Though the game went to overtime after a blown Tampa lead, it ended in the usual fashion: Tom Brady beating the Buffalo Bills in a football game. It’s a tale as old as time itself. The win improved Brady to a ridiculous 33-3 in his career when facing the Bills. Brady already owned...
NFL
Bossip

33-Year-Old NFL Champ Demaryius Thomas Death Believed To Be Caused By Seizures

On Thursday, the sports world was rocked and saddened by the news that former NFL star and Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died at age 33. ESPN reported that Thomas, who played primarily for the Denver Broncos, was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home and, according to Roswell police, “preliminary reports indicated Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue.”
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
thefocus.news

Bill Belichick's salary revealed, and it's more than people expected

Bill Belichick’s salary was recently revealed after speculation for many years. The figure makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL – here’s his earnings. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history having won six Super Bowls in his career (the most by any head coach), and making nine Super Bowls overall.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is ruining Peyton Manning’s children (and others)

Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we see no reason why anyone and everyone should root for anyone other than Patrick Mahomes. He’s an electric performer on the field and he’s as likable as any athlete off of it. He’s charitable and social. He projects an everyman quality to him even as he’s part owner in pretty much any K.C.-based establishment. He’s a family man to boot and he’s willing to help bring new businesses to town (a la Whataburger).
NFL

