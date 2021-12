Breshad Perriman is 28 years old and on his third team this season. That’s not particularly unusual, except for the teams in question; Perriman started training camp with the Lions, was waived before the season, and then joined the Bears for a few weeks. The Lions and Bears are both bad teams, and also not exactly overflowing with receiving depth. The Lions paid him a $2 million guaranteed before cutting him, and he never played a down for Chicago despite being healthy.

