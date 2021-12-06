1 arrested for Merced double murder, police searching for 2nd suspect

Merced police have a man in custody for the shooting deaths of two men last year.

In November, detectives followed up on a lead and confirmed 47-year-old Manuel Martinez as a possible suspect in the crime last December.

After tracking him down and questioning him, Martinez admitted to being part of the murder of 37-year-old Jeffrey Crawford and 32-year-old Armando Partida-Sanchez.

Both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds near Glen and Santa Fe and pronounced dead at the scene.

But, officers don't believe Martinez acted alone.

They are also looking for 37-year-old Anthony Perez as another possible suspect.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.