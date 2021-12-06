ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

December 6 weather forecast: Warmer with heavy winds and rain

By Kate Thornton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Monday, December 6, 2021) We’re in for a roller coaster of temperatures. On top of that we have a wind that will not quit for a while. It turns colder and stays windy Monday into Tuesday. A wind advisory is in effect for the Southern Tier until 1am Tuesday....

