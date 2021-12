By the time you read this, Thanksgiving will be over and leftovers dwindling in the refrigerator. I don’t know if the Cowboys won or lost their game Thursday, being as I write this a few days before but I feel the world with keep spinning either way. I am thankful we have the Cowboys to root for each Thanksgiving but my passion for professional sports has cooled somewhat over the years. I guess I’m just getting older or don’t care too much for the politics included.

FESTIVAL ・ 12 DAYS AGO