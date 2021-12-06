Carnegie Mellon University preps Iris rover for 2022 moon launch Carnegie Mellon University preps Iris rover for 2022 moon launch

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University celebrated the bolting on of its Iris rover to Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander, which the Pittsburgh-based space company is set to send to the moon in 2022 as part of NASA’s first commercial space mission to the moon.

The size of a shoebox and weighing in at about four pounds, the Iris rover will be the first American and student-developed rover to land on the moon. It’ll also be the solar system’s lightest and smallest rover to be placed on the lunar surface. It’s equipped with cameras to observe the moon’s terrain and to help with its remote guidance back on Earth.

Iris’ development team had to have the rover undergo a series of strenuous tests at Astrobotic’s North Side headquarters before it could be attached to the lander to prove it can survive the launch from Earth, transit through space and eventual placement on the moon’s surface. That included vibrations testing that mimic the launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket — the vessel that will take Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander to the moon — as well as communications testing to ensure there would be no interference between the rover and lander and subjecting the rover to extreme temperatures found on the moon, which can range from -298 degrees Fahrenheit at night to 224 degrees Fahrenheit during the day.

