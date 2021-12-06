ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Carnegie Mellon University preps Iris rover for 2022 moon launch

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFSSr_0dFGwua500
Carnegie Mellon University preps Iris rover for 2022 moon launch Carnegie Mellon University preps Iris rover for 2022 moon launch

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University celebrated the bolting on of its Iris rover to Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander, which the Pittsburgh-based space company is set to send to the moon in 2022 as part of NASA’s first commercial space mission to the moon.

>>PHOTOS: Carnegie Mellon University preps Iris rover for 2022 moon launch.

The size of a shoebox and weighing in at about four pounds, the Iris rover will be the first American and student-developed rover to land on the moon. It’ll also be the solar system’s lightest and smallest rover to be placed on the lunar surface. It’s equipped with cameras to observe the moon’s terrain and to help with its remote guidance back on Earth.

Iris’ development team had to have the rover undergo a series of strenuous tests at Astrobotic’s North Side headquarters before it could be attached to the lander to prove it can survive the launch from Earth, transit through space and eventual placement on the moon’s surface. That included vibrations testing that mimic the launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket — the vessel that will take Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander to the moon — as well as communications testing to ensure there would be no interference between the rover and lander and subjecting the rover to extreme temperatures found on the moon, which can range from -298 degrees Fahrenheit at night to 224 degrees Fahrenheit during the day.

Read more from our partners at The Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moon, PA
City
Carnegie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Industry
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid, judge rules

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rover#Land Rover#The Iris Rover#American#Astrobotic S North Side#United Launch Alliance#Cox Media Group
The Hill

Washington DC reports first cases of omicron variant

Washington D.C.’s health department announced its first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Sunday. Officials confirmed that three women and one man in the city contracted the virus in unrelated cases. All four residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, though at least one woman in the group...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
81K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy