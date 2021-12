Declining demand and falling crude prices are fueling drops in pump prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.97 a gallon. That price is still $1.13 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped 2 cents on the week, to $3.38 a gallon — $1.22 more per gallon than during the first week of December in 2020.

DENTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO