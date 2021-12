A vicious circle of aggressive selling, thin liquidity, volatility and fear. Given the drama since Thanksgiving Friday, it’s hard to believe that the leading North American stock indices were at All-Time Highs Monday of last week. It’s also hard to believe that, with the DJIA, S&P, NAZ, TSE and VTI indices down only ~6% on average, implied volatility has doubled, and the fear/greed index has plunged to levels not seen since March 2020.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO