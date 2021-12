Providers and patients alike want and need more information on the clinical implications of medical marijuana in glaucoma management, survey shows. Photo: Getty Images. The American Glaucoma Society (AGS) has stated that they do not recommend the use of medical marijuana (MMJ) as a treatment for glaucoma, despite evidence supporting that inhaled tetrahydrocannabinol, the drug’s major active component, can lower intraocular pressure. Reasons for the Society’s disapproval include the side effect profile of MMJ and the fact that limited evidence exists to support that marijuana alters glaucoma’s long-term disease course. Still, a survey sent to the specialists at AGS found that one in four members believe MMJ plays a role in glaucoma treatment and that three in four desire additional information on the topic.

