Flower Mound planning traffic switch along Waketon Road
A portion of Waketon Road will be closed to westbound traffic, starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower...www.crosstimbersgazette.com
A portion of Waketon Road will be closed to westbound traffic, starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower...www.crosstimbersgazette.com
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0