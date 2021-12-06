Flower Mound planning traffic switch along Waketon Road

It’s that time of year again when local, state, and national elections are just months away. There are several people running for elective office for the first time, and several others running for reelection. In Highland Village, Place 7 Councilman Daniel Jaworski, who is not up for reelection to his seat, came over for an interview to discuss some of the most significant issues facing residents in his city, and to announce his candidacy for Mayor. Councilman Jaworski sent the following short bio:

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO