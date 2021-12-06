ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound planning traffic switch along Waketon Road

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 6 days ago
A portion of Waketon Road will be closed to westbound traffic, starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Road closed at Morriss intersection

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that Buckeye Drive at Morriss Road will be closed for the next few weeks for construction. Both directions of Buckeye Drive, located north of FM 1171, are closed from Sweetgum Court to Morriss Road. The closure will allow for work associated with the Morriss Road Water Lines Project, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle ISD adds more rezoning options to consider Monday

In a meeting on Monday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees will consider five options for new elementary school zoning districts. The rezoning is needed ahead of the opening of the district’s third elementary school, which will be located in Canyon Falls. The district broke ground on it in June, and it is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Currently, Argyle ISD elementary students who live in Harvest and Canyon Falls attend Argyle West Elementary, and the rest of Argyle ISD elementary students go to Hilltop Elementary.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — December 2021

Hello, Flower Mound! I’m excited to announce that a piece of our Town’s history has been preserved, and it’s ready to be shared with all of you. The Gibson-Grant Log House will open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 11, after a multi-year design and renovation process. The cabin, constructed in 1860-1861, is one of the few remaining log structures of the mid-nineteenth century still standing on its original site in Denton County.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village City Update — December 2021

The holiday season is here and we are ready to celebrate the joy and wonder of this time of year. The 60-foot Christmas tree is up at The Shops at Highland Village, our city buildings are decorated and glow with Christmas lights, and holiday decorations are set up at Doubletree Ranch Park for viewing while you take an evening stroll. We have many family experiences lined up for you this month!
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Highland Village councilman running for mayor

It’s that time of year again when local, state, and national elections are just months away. There are several people running for elective office for the first time, and several others running for reelection. In Highland Village, Place 7 Councilman Daniel Jaworski, who is not up for reelection to his seat, came over for an interview to discuss some of the most significant issues facing residents in his city, and to announce his candidacy for Mayor. Councilman Jaworski sent the following short bio:
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Update: I-35W reopened after crash

Northbound I-35W was shut down Friday morning and reopened a couple hours later after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as Argyle Fire District). Argyle police and ESD paramedics responded to the crash on Friday morning and diverted traffic onto the...
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

S.T.A.R. trees return to Flower Mound

A Flower Mound tradition, S.T.A.R. trees are popping up around Flower Mound for the 11th straight year. During the annual Help a S.T.A.R. (Sad Tree Along Road) program, residents decorate trees along public roads to spread some Christmas spirit. The town of Flower Mound sent a news release Monday to remind residents to follow the rules:
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police stepping up patrols in shopping areas

The Flower Mound Police Department will have additional officers patrolling retail shopping areas in town through Christmas Eve. The busy Christmas shopping season is popular for sticky-fingered individuals looking to steal new purchases and other valuables from vehicles. FMPD increased its patrol in retail parking lots on Black Friday and will continue through Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Toasted Yolk Cafe coming to Highland Village

The Toasted Yolk Cafe will open a new location in Highland Village soon. The small chain has several restaurants in the Houston area, and has plans to open more than dozen more, including eight in North Texas. The only one coming soon to Denton County will be at 3020 Justin Road, the old IHOP restaurant location. It’s expected to open next year.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Section of Country Club Road to be closed

A temporary closure of Country Club Road has been scheduled for next week, according to the town of Argyle. Weather permitting, Oncor crews will install an autotransformer from 8-11 a.m. on Dec. 4 near the Denton Country Club, according to an Argyle news release. A short section of the road, between FM 1830 and David Fort Road, will be closed during that time.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

