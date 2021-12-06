Realtor who took a private jet to the Capitol riot says she plans to practice yoga, detox from alcohol, and lose 30 pounds in prison

Jenna Ryan. CBS 11

A woman who flew in a private jet to Washington before the Capitol riot is preparing for prison.

Jenna Ryan said in a TikTok on Sunday that she planned to practice yoga and lose weight in prison.

The Texas realtor said that if she loses weight, "it will be worth going to prison."

A Texas realtor who flew to Washington, DC, on a private jet and took part in the Capitol riot said she planned to practice yoga, detox from alcohol, and lose 30 pounds in prison.

Jenna Ryan, who pleaded guilty to a single federal misdemeanor charge of parading on Capitol grounds, was last month given a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in a Texas prison, court documents seen by Insider said. The documents indicated she was due to go to prison sometime after January 3, almost a year after the insurrection.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday , Ryan discussed what she planned to do in prison and suggested her main goal was to lose weight.

Posing in front of a mirror in a sports bra and yoga pants, Ryan said: "I have to report to prison, and the only thing that I can see that's good about having to go to prison is that I'm going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox.

"And also I can't eat because the food is awful, and there's just no food. So hopefully they have, like, some protein shakes and some protein bars, I think, because you don't want to eat, like, green baloney — that's what they have to eat."

Ryan then filmed herself stepping on a scale in her bathroom. "I'm thinking that I can get down to, you know, 140, so 30 pounds in two months," she said. "If I do that, then it will be worth going to prison for 60 days."

She added: "You have to look at the bright side of everything you do, and that's what I'm trying to do. So wish me luck!"

Ryan's TikTok channel was linked to a Twitter account that she'd cited in recent interviews and in an official letter to a judge last month .

Earlier this year, Ryan bragged about taking a private jet to Washington and said on social media that storming the Capitol was " one of the best days of my life ."

Court documents said that during the insurrection Ryan posted Facebook Live videos in which she could be seen entering the Capitol via the rotunda.

A few months after the attack, she claimed she would not be punished; in a tweet , she suggested that she was "definitely not going to jail" because she has "blonde hair," "white skin," and "a great job."

Before her sentencing, she wrote a four-page letter to the judge apologizing for her actions on January 6 and saying the tweet had been taken out of context.

At least 702 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection.