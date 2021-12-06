ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What Diversity Really Means

By Martin Rowinski
chiefexecutive.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll companies are looking for ways to innovate in order to grow profits and marketshare, and competition is as fierce as it’s ever been. Some will grow faster than others—and most of those will have, as part of their secret sauce, diverse teams. That means bringing in employees of different genders...

chiefexecutive.net

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

What Does No Mames Mean

This is a Mexican expression that is used as an interjection and means “No joking!” or “Don’t mess with me!” It can also be translated to “Don’t screw with me!” This expression is used to show seriousness or anger.If someone says this to you, it is best to back off!
psychologytoday.com

What It Means to Be a Human Person

Christian Smith's excellent book, "What is a Person?," clearly spells out an ontology of human persons for sociology. The Unified Theory gives a clear ontology of the mental that directly aligns with Smith's view of human persons. There is now a clear bridge from psychology into sociology that clarifies the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Codecademy

What Really Motivates Technical Teams

What's the difference between a leader and a manager?. It's simple. Managers manage, and leaders inspire — and when you want to get the most from your team, you'll need to do both. But how?. Keeping people motivated and inspired is tricky. Different teams require different approaches, and you'll...
EDUCATION
hermoney.com

What It Really Means To Be An Active Participant In Your Own Portfolio

Thanks to technology, our investments can be set to run on autopilot these days, but there are advantages to being an active participant in your portfolio. This article is part of a paid partnership between TD Wealth and HerMoney Media. Digital tools and automation have made it so much easier...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist
minnetonkabreezes.com

Ted Talk Overview: What Does Your Academic Performance Really Mean?

Many students struggle with basing their perceived self-value and intelligence on their grades. Especially at such a stressful time in life, high schoolers are prone to correlating grades in their classes to their intellect and potential to succeed in college. Eva Chen’s recent TED Talk addresses the impact of a...
MINNETONKA, MN
WYTV.com

Breaking down ‘infrastructure:’ What it means

(WYTV) – We’ve heard the word infrastructure used a lot in the past few months. Let’s break it down. The “infra” part is called a prefix; it comes from a Latin word meaning “underneath.”. We’ve come to use the “infra” prefix to mean something below others. Sound waves the human...
FACEBOOK
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Mean to Languish?

Mental health has two parts: the absence of mental illness and the presence of mental well-being. Languishing is what we feel in the absence of mental well-being. Positive psychology addresses the pathway from languishing to flourishing. The dictionary definition of languishing is “failure to make progress or be successful”—like, “he...
MENTAL HEALTH
KPBS

What does gentrification mean to you?

Gentrification: it’s the word we often use to talk about how our cities and neighborhoods are changing as investment begins to flow in. Sometimes the signs of it are obvious. The large housing development with price points so high no one in the neighborhood can afford it. Other times it’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Time

What Slack Means for Meetings and Workplaces

We spoke with Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield during our recent Workplace Summit, in a conversation that touched on how work, meetings, and Slack are evolving because of the extended period of remote work. We also asked him to respond to organizations’ concerns about activism and distraction among their employees in connection with their use of the service.
INTERNET
Omaha.com

Preston Love Jr.: Crying 'CRT' is really a diversion from opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion

The tumultuous times of the 1950s and ‘60s brought us tremendous political divisions, hate and racial divide. I am reminded by the events of that era: White hate groups; the killing of Emmitt Till in 1955; the Freedom Rider bus that was stopped, boarded up and set afire with the Freedom Riders inside in 1961; the murder of Mississippi civil rights leader Medgar Evers in his front yard while his children and wife watched in horror in 1963; the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, killing 4 teenage girls; the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. We had riots in the streets in reaction to so many racist acts against the Black community in cities across the country.
OMAHA, NE
My 1053 WJLT

50 Famous Memes and What They Mean

Merriam-Webster defines “meme” as “an idea, behavior, style, or usage that spreads from person to person within a culture” or “an amusing or interesting item (such as a captioned picture or video) or genre of items that is spread widely online especially through social media.” That definition hasn't been around forever—it hasn't even been around for five years. The dictionary editors officially added the entry along with “emoji” and “clickbait” to the formal dictionary in May 2015.
INTERNET
verywellmind.com

What Does It Mean to Be Neurotypical?

You might be confused as to why the word neurotypical even needs to exist. Considering that it means that your brain performs in the way society expects it to, this might seem like something that doesn't need a name at all. You'll have a clearer understanding of why the word...
EDUCATION
Mic

This is what it means to decolonize climate policy

Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. As the stakes of climate change worsen, and as the years remaining to truly halt the worst impacts of a crisis situation tick away, there is finally serious government interest in shifting away from fossil fuels. The problem that remains is how to go about it. Federal intervention usually comes via regulations on the economy and production, which are often met with outcry about jobs lost and government overreach. In recent years, however, there has been a new recognition that regulation isn’t the only path forward. Instead, global leaders can look to a longstanding source of climate knowledge: Indigenous people.
ENVIRONMENT
enplugged.com

What Does ‘Smart’ Even Mean?

It seems like an obvious question. If you’re technically minded, you might have a preferred definition of intelligence. ‘The ability to solve problems’ seems on the right track, until you remember 20 lines of Python can solve problems. Maybe you could call it the ability to solve new problems. It...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Omicron: What the Data Really Show

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I’m Dr. F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. 30,000 nucleotide bases. Just 30,000 letters of the alphabet of life are enough to create the entire SARS-CoV-2...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

This season, give the gift of tech literacy — not addiction — along with that device

What do wireless speakers, streaming music subscriptions, smartphones and customized game controllers have in common? They are some of the best tech gifts for children and teens this year. Rounding out the list are a range of smartwatches and fitness trackers, also called e-wearables. And you’re not alone if you’re thinking of buying your child or teen one this holiday season — sales of e-wearables are projected to reach US$73 billion by 2022. According to a U.K.-based survey by Attest, 33 per cent of Gen Z (aged 24 and under) own or use an e-wearable. As Jim Taylor, author of Raising...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy