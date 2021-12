The Grenfell Tower fire occurred partly as a result of an “unbridled passion for deregulation”, the inquiry into the deadly blaze has heard.A desire to boost housing construction led to the industry being allowed to exploit regulations, the latest module of the probe was told.A lawyer, representing some of those who survived the fire as well as the loved ones of some who did not, said there had been a “prolonged period of concealment by Government which should properly be regarded as one of the major scandals of our time”.The Grenfell disaster is a predictable, yet unintended consequence of the...

