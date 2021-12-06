ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Scott Adams Skate Park to close before Kingsport unveils new park in spring 2022

By Mackenzie Moore
 6 days ago

KINGPSORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City leaders announced the closing of one park before the opening of another in spring 2022.

According to a release from officials, the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park will close on Dec. 16 before its grand reopening in Brickyard Park after leaders approved $1.8 million for the new site.

“This project has had an immense push behind it from city staff and community members to not only come up with an amazing new park, but also make sure the new park is ready for use in spring of 2022,” said City Manager Christ McCartt.

The old location is closing amid Domtar’s expansion project in the area. The new park’s plans were created in collaboration with New Line Skateparks — a California-based company that has helped design and manufacture over 300 skateparks throughout the county.

As of November, the grounds have been fully excavated, with large concrete features in the works. It’s set to open in April.

For more information, CLICK HERE or call 423-229-9457.

