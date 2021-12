Chromatic pupillometry helps identify abnormal light responses in glaucoma. Optometric research is continually looking for tangible ways to detect and treat glaucoma sooner, as the condition is often diagnosed at a later stage resulting in more negative outcomes and less effective options for intervention. Chromatic pupillometry has become an increasingly popular method of analyzing retinal and optic nerve health in recent years by measuring pupillary responses to colored light stimuli. Now, research is showing that this technique may be able to accurately reveal functional loss in glaucoma even in the earliest stages of the disease, giving it potential as a reliable, inexpensive screening tool.

