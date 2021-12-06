ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills fans gear up for Monday night’s game against the Patriots

By Sarah Minkewicz
 6 days ago

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Mafia is already gearing up for tomorrow night’s match up against the Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Tailgating lots all around the stadium are filled with football fans, roasting pigs, playing games and enjoying a tailgating fire.

Fans tell News 4 this game is a big deal for them so they’re feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves.

Bills will need a ‘by committee’ approach to make up for the loss of Tre’Davious White

“What happens tomorrow could really impact how we get in, if we get in and what seed we get [in the playoffs.] So we want the best seed possible,” said Bills fan Art Doldan. “We want home field advantage so we can all go to a game and a bye weeks not a bad thing either so i think it’s the biggest game of the NFL season entirely this week for everybody.”

It’s been almost two years since fans could attend a Bills and Patriots match up in Orchard Park. Bills fans say they’re looking forward to having that rivalry back.

“This is the super bowl to Buffalo, we have to beat the patriots,” said life long Bills fan Frank Harris. “I have no doubt in my mind that this team and the caliber of players that we have, we have no problem beating this team.”

Patriots fans tailgating in Camper Lot say even though they’re in Bills’ territory, Bills mafia have so far been welcoming.

“We were definitely excited to come here but we were unsure, but yes open arms. It’s been awesome so far so definitely coming back,” Patriots fan Roy Bean said.

“Mainly because of the atmosphere that is what’s here you know we don’t have this down in Foxborough for the Patriots,” said Kyle Blanchete. “We figured hey what better time. It’s a good game that’s coming up. We’ll make the best of it.”

Bills CB Dane Jackson fueled by the loss of childhood friends as he gets ready for starting role

This is also the second time Buffalo Bills fans from Canada could make the drive down to attend a game.

“It’s the best feeling ever. We’re just so stoked to be back,” said Mike Ullett, who traveled from Canada. “We’ve been secluded at home up North in Canada for ever and just coming back here is the best thing ever it’s been way too long.”

