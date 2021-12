The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New York Jets at the Meadowlands on Sunday. Here are the game predictions from the Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers for Week 13:. The Jets — that might be enough explanation for why the Eagles should win Sunday. But their effort against a lesser opponent like the Giants offered a reminder that this team is still learning how to win and its most important player is still learning how to play quarterback at the NFL level. If the Eagles play it straight upon their return trip to MetLife Stadium, they should win comfortably.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO