Comics

Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!

Gamespot
 6 days ago

TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Legend of Mana’, ‘Evan’s Remains’, ‘Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!’, ‘Fantasy Life Online’, ‘Wonderputt Forever’, ‘Red Ball Super Run’, ‘The Way Home – Cat Adventure’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Unstrong: Space Calamity

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

9-Ball Pocket

TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
MOVIES
#Screenshots
Variety

LL Cool J, Run-DMC and More Remember Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell in Fantastic Exclusive Clip From ‘The Individualist’

Why was pioneering hip-hop photographer Ricky Powell important? This exclusive clip from the forthcoming Showtime documentary “The Individualist” — which premieres tonight (Dec. 10) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime — will explain. In the mid-1980s, Run-D.M.C., the Beastie Boys and LL Cool J were the pioneers taking hip-hop into arenas and the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart — and they were all on the “Raising Hell” tour together. Powell, who died on Feb. 1, was on the tour — he even had a bunk on the Beasties bus — and he made the most of it, taking multiple candid...
MUSIC
Nintendo Life

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors Review (Switch eShop) It’s hard to believe that we’re now on the fourth Life is Strange game in just six years (fifth if you include the short introductory installment for Life is Strange 2). That’s a lot of content within a relatively short space of time, so there’s an undeniable danger of the series running out of steam. Thankfully, however, Life is Strange: True Colors is confidently the most accomplished game of the series so far, showcasing a likable cast of characters, a well-written narrative, and a fantastic soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alone Music

MUSIC
Gamespot

SGS Day of Infamy

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Moto Roller

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

macthemikey

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Monsters per second

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Polygon Hunter

TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

PS Plus Free Games For December Are Available Now

The latest batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers are available now. In addition to three PS4 and PS5 free games, subscribers can also grab a trio of PSVR titles as part of Sony's celebration of the PlayStation VR's fifth birthday. December's lineup includes Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Get The Foundation Skin In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 started off with a bang, as we learned that not only does the battle pass contain Spider-Man, but also The Foundation, the mystery leader of The Seven who just so happens to be played by and modeled after The Rock. You’ll be able to unlock the action hero yourself later this season, but you can’t quite get him yet. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock The Foundation in Fortnite.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Google's List Of Top Games Searched In 2021 Include PopCat and Battlefield 2042

Google has released its Year in Search 2021 list, a compilation of the most searched inquiries across the world this year. It features categories such as athletes, actors, songs, and of course, games. This year, some of the results in the games category may surprise you, but most probably won't.
FIFA
Gamespot

Monopoly / Monopoly Madness

GAMBLING
Gamespot

All Abilities And Upgrades In Halo Infinite Campaign

In the long-awaited Halo Infinite campaign, Master Chief is given the ability to freely roam an open world for the first time in the decades-long series. With this freedom come more equipment and abilities, each with its own upgrade trees to complete in order to get the most out of Zeta Halo. If you’re new to the Halo Infinite campaign, you probably noticed you can’t see all of the possible upgrades just yet, so we’ve listed them all here for you. We’ll break down each piece of equipment in Chief’s repertoire as well as what you’ll get (and what you’ll need) when upgrading them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Scanning a PokéStop In Pokemon Go

Learn how to scan a PokéStop in Pokémon GO! You may have noticed Field Research that asks you to scan the subject of a PokéStop or Gym. PokéStop Scanning is an opt-in feature that lets qualified Pokémon GO Trainers record videos of PokéStops and Gyms.
VIDEO GAMES

