Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!

Life is Strange: True Colors Review (Switch eShop) It’s hard to believe that we’re now on the fourth Life is Strange game in just six years (fifth if you include the short introductory installment for Life is Strange 2). That’s a lot of content within a relatively short space of time, so there’s an undeniable danger of the series running out of steam. Thankfully, however, Life is Strange: True Colors is confidently the most accomplished game of the series so far, showcasing a likable cast of characters, a well-written narrative, and a fantastic soundtrack.
