World

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency...

www.middletownpress.com

Reuters

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating severe COVID-19

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

U.K. approves GSK-Vir Bio's COVID-19 antibody treatment which cuts hospitalization/death by 79%

Britain's drug regulator has approved GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. In a clinical trial, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

EU agencies back 'mix & match' COVID boosters

European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab. The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator and public health body have recommended that mixing and matching of approved COVID-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the regions reels with an increase in infections. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines...
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

U.S. approves new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching." The European Medicines Agency said that using different types of vaccines together, known...
WORLD
Daily Mail

FDA advisory committee recommends emergency use authorization of Merck's experimental drug - the first pill to treat COVID-19

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended emergency use authorization of Merck & Co's experimental pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. The drug, called molnupiravir, stops the virus from making copies of itself, which prevents it from spreading throughout the body. Recent trial data have...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Novavax Shares Jump After Head Of EU Drug Regulator Hints At Imminent Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are advancing Tuesday amid signals that the company's long-delayed COVID-19 vaccine could soon receive authorization in Europe. What Happened: As Europe strives to fully vaccinate its population amid the variant threat, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, based on traditional vaccine technology, could soon receive authorization in Europe, Marco Cavaleri, head of the Vaccines Task Force of the European Medicines Agency reportedly told the press.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

CNET

Moderna vaccine booster and omicron: What we know today about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 50 million people so far in the US have received a booster shot. Almost 22 million of those chose the Moderna vaccine booster, according to the CDC. And shots administered are up 35% from the week before, The Washington Post reported. Why the the rush to get jabbed with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? People want to protect themselves against the omicron variant, said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS

