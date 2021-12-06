ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency...

Reuters

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating severe COVID-19

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
Benzinga

Novavax Shares Jump After Head Of EU Drug Regulator Hints At Imminent Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are advancing Tuesday amid signals that the company's long-delayed COVID-19 vaccine could soon receive authorization in Europe. What Happened: As Europe strives to fully vaccinate its population amid the variant threat, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, based on traditional vaccine technology, could soon receive authorization in Europe, Marco Cavaleri, head of the Vaccines Task Force of the European Medicines Agency reportedly told the press.
MedicalXpress

EU agencies back 'mix & match' COVID boosters

European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab. The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they said.
95.5 FM WIFC

EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) -The European Union’s health bodies on Tuesday recommended that mixing and matching of approved COVID-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the region battles rising cases ahead of the holiday season. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA...
PBS NewsHour

U.S. approves new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody...
UPI News

EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching." The European Medicines Agency said that using different types of vaccines together, known...
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
