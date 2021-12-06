ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

English class at Oak Mountain Intermediate School publishes book as part of project

By Landon Wexler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNLlf_0dFGugOj00

OAK MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WIAT) — One Oak Mountain Intermediate School English class is now a group of published authors.

This past Friday morning, OMIS students and staff unveiled their class book, “Kleiburn Museum of Art.” Over the course of seven weeks, students taking Chaney Klein’s English class took a deep dive into art history.

Over the course of seven weeks, students taking Ms. Chaney Klein’s English class took a deep dive into art history. (OMIS Yoshpaul Bhatia)

“We researched the time period and inferred what their name might’ve been, what they were thinking at that moment,” Klein said. “From then on, we took it and created narrative stories where their character either learned or taught a lesson.”

Klein said this has been a project she had wanted to assign for a while, even attempting the assignment during the height of virtual learning. She said now that the students are back in-person, it was time.

“I think at first, they were a bit timid,” Klein said. “Once they started seeing the response from everyone else, they started to realize how cool it was. They also were saying it was really interesting to learn what life was like back then.”

Cecil Hurt, longtime Alabama sportswriter for The Tuscaloosa News, dies

Per the assignment, students took unique approaches to the project. Students recreated various paintings, varying from that of America’s 16th president, Abe Lincoln, to internationally recognized artists like Frida Kahlo.

One student, Camila Balderas, who was born in New Jersey used her experience to pick a piece. She chose the famous painting of George Washington and his men crossing the Delaware River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRTJf_0dFGugOj00
One student, Camila Balderas, who was born in New Jersey used her experience to pick a piece. She chose the famous painting of George Washington and his men crossing the Delaware River.

“The men are having a race to get across to the shore,” Balderas said. “They all tie when they reach the shore and are boasting about who won. Then GW steps in and gives a speech about how important their mission was to defeat the Hessians. They all learned to never boast about themselves and always be humble.”

Students were drawn into artwork for various other reasons.

“I just really liked the painting and he was a cool president,” Yoshpaul Bhatia, one of OMIS’s published student authors said. “Also, his beard was cool.”

The making of “Kleiburn Museum of Art” encouraged students to put themselves into the time and place of each piece.

“We had to look at the way they were looking, their posture and make a story out of it,” Alexa Spina said. “You had to recreate it and try to find outfits to make it look like it.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4By5_0dFGugOj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlK1F_0dFGugOj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxtdC_0dFGugOj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051jUl_0dFGugOj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkVWK_0dFGugOj00

Following the book unveiling, Ms. Klein said this project was a success.

“It’s very encouraging,” she said. “My main goal, something I always try to remember is that if I can get the kids excited, that’s the first step.”

You can check out more of their work and what’s within Kleiburn’s Museum of Art here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU English professor publishes short story collection

There’s a story about a college professor who gets snowed in at home with his wife — who was planning to leave him that same day. Then there’s the minister trekking up a mountain who picks up a hitchhiker, who ultimately pulls a knife on the preacher. Visions of death persistently visit a gravedigger, and a conservative local business owner has the revelation that his son, a well-known musician, is gay, HIV-positive and has returned home but only to die.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Historical & Museum Society publishes new book

LACONIA — Laconia Historical & Museum Society announces the publication of a very unique book on the history of Laconia. Illustrator, Courtney Parsons, author, Heidi Smith and Publisher, Cathy Waldron, publishing, on behalf of the Laconia Historical & Museum Society have collaborated on a historical coloring book of significant structures and areas both still standing and some only still with us in photos. Warren Huse, Laconia historian and LHMS board member, assisted to ensure that all information was factual and correct. An Illustrated Tour, Color Your Way Through Laconia’s History is engaging and educational for everyone.
LACONIA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Alabama State
WDEF

ETSU part of museum project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – East Tennessee State University is taking part in a project to help museums across the state better use resources by working together. The university received nearly $100,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. East Tennessee State says the grant is part of more than $941,000 awarded to a coalition led by the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro. The grant is to be used to promote and invest in science education, particularly in rural communities. The coalition is known as the Tennessee Rural Impact Project. The university says the idea is to support science and literacy in rural communities, school districts and families.
TENNESSEE STATE
ung.edu

Hartsfield publishes book geared toward educators

Dr. Danielle Hartsfield knows it's important for children to read books featuring diverse characters. It "validates and affirms a diverse range of identities, backgrounds, and experiences," she said. Hartsfield, associate professor of literacy and elementary education at the University of North Georgia (UNG), believes it so wholeheartedly that she edited...
DAHLONEGA, GA
elpasoheraldpost.com

In response to the Pandemic, EPCC Professor publishes book

In early 2021, as the worldwide pandemic continued into a second year, El Paso Community College (EPCC) Art Professor Isadora Stowe saw a way to help people by producing a publication that documented the pandemic experiences of EPCC students, faculty and staff as well as artists and writers from the region.
EL PASO, TX
discoverourcoast.com

Arcadia Publishing releases 'The Columbia River' history book

Been wanting to brush up on your history of the Northwest United States’ dominant river system?. Arcadia Publishing recently released a new book titled “The Columbia River.” The historic collection of 200 black and white photos is curated by author John Harrison, a Vancouver, Washington, based historian and writer. The book explores the river’s rich history and many uses as a source of power, irrigation, recreation and food.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
George Washington
280living.com

Oak Mountain schools receive over $250,000 in donations

The City of Indian Springs Village donated $256,000 in grant money last week to the four Oak Mountain schools which will be used to fund several projects. These funds are a direct result of the 2% sales tax passed earlier this year. Indian Springs Mayor Brenda Bell-Guercio delivered grant checks...
INDIAN SPRINGS VILLAGE, AL
arcadia.edu

Reale Publishes Book of Poetry Reflecting Refugee Experience

Dr. Michelle Reale ’99M, ’16MFA, ’20EdD, professor of Landman Library, has published Confini: Poems of Refugees in Sicily (Cervena Barva Press), her 12th collection of poetry. The book reflects seven years of ethnography among African refugees in refugee camps in Sicily and the island of Salina. “A powerful collection, Confini...
GLENSIDE, PA
jmu.edu

Four College of Education Professors Collaborate to Publish a Book

For many people, the past year has been a unique one. Besides the pandemic, there have been other new experiences. Dr. Sarah Lupo (EERE), Dr. Emma Thacker (EERE), Dr. Joi Merritt (EERE), and Dr. Amanda Sawyer (MSME), all JMU professors in the College of Education, teamed with Dr. Christine Hardegree (Iona College), to write the book "Teaching Disciplinary Literacy in Grades K-6," which took them over a year to complete.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Guardian

Part Time Teacher of English (0.8 FTE) - Part-time

Part Time Teacher of English (0.8 FTE) BCAT is a small, but highly ambitious Academy Trust consisting of 3 schools, Barton Court Grammar School, The Charles Dickens School and the new free school, Barton Manor School. Barton Court Grammar School (BCGS) is a state, selective, co-educational school with a strong...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mountain#Oak Mountain#Wiat#Omis#The Tuscaloosa News
thenewirmonews.com

Have you ever dreamed of writing & publishing a book?

Are you among the 81% of us in Lexington County who feel they have a book in them — and should write it?. Research indicates that’s more than 240,000 people who aspire to become published authors. Local authors will show you how they did it – and you can, too...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
TrendHunter.com

Mountainous Holiday Book Accommodations

The Grinch Cave has been created in collaboration between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Vacasa to provide an immersive experience for guests that would whisk them away into the lair of a holiday villain. The Mount Crumpit lair is located in a cave outside of Boulder, Colorado where the 5,700-square-foot dwelling will provide ample for avid fans of the story to explore. This includes a library, a large organ for playing, a kitchen stocked with must-have Whoville supplies and more.
BOULDER, CO
moodyonthemarket.com

Benton Harbor Woman Publishes Christmas Book

A Benton Harbor-based author has published a children’s book she hopes southwest Michigan parents will give to their kids for Christmas. Denise McGowan Tracy is originally from Chicago and spent her summers as a child in Watervliet. She now lives in Fairplain. She tells WSJM News she’s published Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
nurserymag.com

Dr. Allan Armitage publishes book

Dr. Allan Armitage is an award-winning author having written 15 horticultural books. This green industry icon is well known among horticulturalists, gardeners and plants-people for his no-nonsense, informative, storytelling style of writing and lecturing on all things green. But in his new book, Tales of Big Jon and Other Creatures, he has stepped out of the hort world and shares entertaining stories of his family as they were growing up. Dr. Armitage says, “The only difference between my stories and yours is that I wrote them down at the time. I have been writing this book for over forty years!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
belmont.edu

Sternberg Published in Book on Culturally Relevant Leadership Learning

Dr. AdriAnne Sternberg, associate dean and director of leadership development in Belmont Student Life, has been published in the recently-released book “Operationalizing Culturally Relevant Leadership Learning.” The resource highlights the Culturally Relevant Leadership Learning Model and its application in a variety of aspects related to the field of leadership development and education.
NASHVILLE, TN
versionweekly.com

AP SCERT Books for Classes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 | Andhra Pradesh SCERT Telugu, Hindi, English, Urdu Medium Text Books

APSCERT Books are the main source of information, while you study for AP board exams. APSCERT textbooks, approved by the state government, are the most reliable among other textbooks prescribed for AP exams. The question-solving approach provided in the Andhra Pradesh Board textbooks is refined, methodical and has been verified by a team of experts. APSCERT ebooks help students to refresh their memories and revise the subject thoroughly. Students can refer to the AP SCERT Books PDF for the respective Classes from 1 to 10 or the subject to prepare more effectively for the board exams.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS 42

CBS 42

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy