There are some features that are exclusive for Pixel users. After all, Google needs to have something to entice smartphone buyers to get their hardware over other Android devices. But there are also some features that they eventually release to other OEMs even though initially it was only for Pixel devices. One of those that we’re seeing now is a Google Photos feature called Locked Folder, previously exclusive for Pixel phones but now seemingly rolling out to other brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO