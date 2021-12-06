ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

By BRIAN WITTE
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats was advanced Monday by a legislative committee, which did not act on a separate proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee's 18-6 vote on...

foxbaltimore.com

Redistricting: these are the likely next steps after Annapolis Special Session

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — We’re coming off a contentious week in Annapolis. Democrats passed a new congressional map for Maryland with the governor threatening to sue. Even before Democrats passed Maryland’s new redistricting map, redrawing congressional boundaries, Governor Larry Hogan was threatening legal action. This week, democrats...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts. Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland lawmakers elect Dereck Davis state treasurer

Maryland lawmakers elected Del. Dereck Davis on Thursday to be the state’s treasurer. The General Assembly held the vote at the end of its four-day special session on redistricting to redraw the state’s congressional map. Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat, has been a member of the Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
KXLY

Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
MARYLAND STATE
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday pledged to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state, citing the same authority claimed by conservative lawmakers in Texas to outlaw most abortions once a heartbeat is detected.California has banned the manufacture and sale of many assault-style weapons for decades. A federal judge overturned that ban in June, ruling it was unconstitutional and drawing the ire of the state's Democratic leaders by comparing the popular AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army knife as “good for both home and battle.” California's ban remained...
POLITICS
