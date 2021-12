Jessie James Decker is grieving the death of NFL star Demaryius Thomas, a colleague and friend of husband Eric Decker. “When we got the call last night I dropped to my knees and I couldn’t believe it,” Jessie, 33, began a lengthy Instagram tribute to the former Broncos and Jets wide receiver. “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard in my life and the tears just won’t stop. I’ve never seen Eric like this before, his heart is in pieces.”

