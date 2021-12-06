ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late for Work 12/6: Media Debates Decision to Go for the Win

By Kyle Barber
baltimoreravens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Give Their Opinion on Ravens' 2-Point Attempt Call. The late-game drama the Ravens have so frequently transmuted into a win fell short on Sunday with the Ravens losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-19. Predictably, the biggest reaction was to Head Coach John Harbaugh's decision to go for two points and...

www.baltimoreravens.com

baltimorenews.net

Late for Work 12/1: First Round Offensive Tackle for Ravens in 2022

Does Selecting an Offensive Tackle in the First Round Make Sense for Ravens?. Upgrading the offensive line figures to be high on the Ravens' priority list this offseason, so it's not surprising that pundits are predicting the team to select an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2022 draft.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 12/3: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Steelers Matchup

Majority of Pundits Are Picking Ravens Over Steelers. When the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Sunday, they'll be looking to retain their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers will be looking to keep their diminishing playoff hopes alive. The Ravens (8-3), who...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

John Harbaugh Explains Two-Point Conversion Decision in Pittsburgh

There were few decisions in sports gutsier than the one Head Coach John Harbaugh made in Pittsburgh Sunday night. Trailing by one point after a touchdown with 12 seconds left, Harbaugh decided to go for the two-point conversion – one play for the win or loss. Lamar Jackson's pass was...
NFL
Person
Aditi Kinkhabwala
Person
Tony Dungy
baltimoreravens.com

Head Coach John Harbaugh 2021 Week 14 Monday Press Conference

Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see you guys. I appreciate you being here. [It was a] tough loss, obviously, but that's the nature of it right now in the National Football League. We'll go to work. I think you win, or you learn. You lose, or you learn, too. So, we have to find a way to learn through everything. I think it's just a running … It's a journey through the season. You have to find a way to deal with the adversity, deal with the good things, make the adjustments schematically that you need to make, keep improving technique-wise – all of those things go into it. Take a long view, but focus on the next week, and that's what we'll be doing. OK, what questions do you have?"
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Thursday Transcripts: 2021 Week 14 at Cleveland Browns

THURSDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 14 AT CLEVELAND BROWNS. Opening statement:"Good morning. Good to see everyone. Just a quick recap of the game: I thought our guys continued to go out and play hard. I thought Rob Jackson – we brought him up – I thought he was prepared to play. I thought he did a good job for us. We've just got a lot of guys playing well and just doing what we're asking them to do. Questions?"
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Late for Work 12/9: When Could Ja'Wuan James Be Ready to Play

Return of Ja'Wuan James to Practice Is Good News, But Expectations Should Be Tempered. There was some positive news on the Ravens' injury front for a change Wednesday, as offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James practiced for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles tendon in May. The Ravens have 21 days to decide if they want to activate James.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss in Pittsburgh

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field:. In the end, it all hinged on one decision. After the Ravens scored a touchdown to pull within one point with 12 seconds remaining, Head Coach John Harbaugh elected to go for two and try to win the game instead of kicking the extra point and going into overtime. I admit, I screamed. What a gutsy decision. It didn't work out when Lamar Jackson, under pressure, skipped a pass just off Mark Andrews' fingertips, but I get Harbaugh's rationale for going for it. I totally get it. The Ravens' defense was fading fast, having allowed 17 points on three Pittsburgh possessions in the fourth quarter. The Ravens' offense had struggled all day to score points, even while building a huge edge in time of possession. With all that in mind and the Ravens' top pass defender, Marlon Humphrey, gone from the game with an injury, asking Jackson to try to gain two yards to win is a dice-roll I'm willing to take. Sure, anything could have happened in overtime, and believe me, the old-school part of me wanted to kick the extra point. But the Ravens were never going to be closer to winning than they were when they lined up to go for two. Two yards, they needed, to win and drive a stake into the heart of the Steelers' hopes of winning the AFC North. Two yards. And Andrews was open. Tough. On to the next.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 12/2: Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Has Already Earned His Contract Extension

Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Has Earned Contract Extension. Perhaps due to Lamar Jackson's uncharacteristically uneven play in recent weeks and career-high four interceptions Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a reader asked Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer if he thinks the Ravens will extend Jackson and whether he's worth it. "Yes, I...
NFL
The Independent

Vikings beat Steelers 36-28, deny last-play pass in end zone

Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury, and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28 by forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play Thursday night.Ben Roethlisberger s throw to Pat Freiermuth was on target, but Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith sandwiched the rookie tight end at just the right moment to dislodge the ball and give the Vikings (6-7) a critical victory after they nearly squandered a 29-0 late-third-quarter lead.All but one of Minnesota's games this year have been decided...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Marlon Humphrey to Have MRI, Might Be Out 'A While'

The already injury-ravaged Ravens might be without their top defensive player the rest of the season as cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's 20-19 loss in Pittsburgh. "Marlon Humphrey has an issue. We'll get an MRI, but it could be a while for Marlon," Head Coach John...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

As Ravens move on without Marlon Humphrey, new tests await their secondary: ‘We know what’s coming’

In late July, Marlon Humphrey arrived in Owings Mills for the start of training camp. He knew what the Ravens had at cornerback. He liked what he saw. Who wouldn’t? “Man, me, ‘M.P.’ [Marcus Peters], Jimmy [Smith] and Tavon [Young],” Humphrey said, “that’s a pretty strong four.” Four months, two major injuries (not to mention a litany of minor aches and pains) and who knows how many big plays ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Roundtable: Agree or disagree with the decision to go for 2?

The decision by Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will be the talk of the night in Ravens news. Therefore, the Beatdown crew give their responses in favor or against the decision by Harbaugh. Kyle P. Barber. The Ravens were on the two-yard line with one chance to win the football...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Greg Roman Addresses Blitz Plan, Spacing, and More Issues

The Ravens' scuffling offense has Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman addressing multiple issues with his own team and with the media Thursday. It's nothing new for Baltimore's offensive playcaller to take heat. It's been happening since the start of the franchise and persists now even though the Ravens have had one of the league's top offensive units since Roman took over.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Press Release: Bradley Bozeman Named Ravens' Nominee For Walter Peyton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. For the second-straight year, Baltimore Ravens C Bradley Bozeman has been designated as the team's nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Established in 1970, the award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant and positive impact on his community. Representing the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team's Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: How Can Lamar Jackson Break Out of His Slump?

Mink: We've never seen Lamar Jackson go through a stretch like this. Over the past three games, he has six interceptions to three touchdowns, has averaged 219 passing yards per game, has a 62% completion rate, and has taken 13 sacks. This is a new test for the fourth-year quarterback,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Chris Westry Is Full-Go, But Nick Boyle Still Sidelined

The Ravens took a brutal blow Sunday with the loss of Marlon Humphrey for the remainder of the season, but at least the rest of the cornerback unit seems to be rallying. Chris Westry (thigh), Jimmy Smith (neck) and Tavon Young (illness) all missed multiple days of practice time last week, but they were all on the field Wednesday ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cleveland Browns. Westry was a full participant and Smith and Young aren't even on the injury report anymore.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Stumble in Pittsburgh

An upset loss to their arch rival, combined with an offensive malaise and yet another season-ending injury to a key player, caused the Ravens to tumble in the power rankings this week. The Ravens (8-4) are now outside the top 10 in three of the six major power rankings, falling...
NFL

