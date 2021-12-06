ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormont Assembly to debate ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland has divided opinion in the Stormont Assembly.

The region remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.

A private members’ Bill brought by Alliance MLA John Blair aims to bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.

However, the Countryside Alliance has urged MLAs to vote against the Bill, describing it as “very clumsily cobbled together with absolutely no regard or thought for its wider implication”.

Alliance MLA John Blair (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

Opening the debate on the second stage of the Bill, Mr Blair described hunting with dogs as a “cruel and unnecessary sport that causes immeasurable suffering to both the hunted animals and the hunting dogs”.

“It is my intention in bringing forward my Private Members Bill to reform legislation of hunting wild mammals with dogs in Northern Ireland to bring our legislation in line with that in England, Scotland and Wales, where the practice has been illegal for nearly 20 years,” he said.

“The Bill is not intended in any way to restrict traditional country sports such as shooting, using gun dogs or angling. The Bill maintains appropriate balance by exempting hunting from the ban in certain circumstances including avoiding damage to livestock, crops or property, and causing damage to the biological diversity of an area.

“We have an historic opportunity to make a significant difference. A real opportunity here for Northern Ireland not only to catch up with the rest of the UK but to lead the way in ensuring full robust protection for animals persecuted for sport and for human enjoyment.”

Chairman of the Stormont Agriculture Committee Declan McAleer said the committee has not yet agreed a stance on the Bill.

He said if it passes its second stage, the committee will engage with all matters raised, such as the proposed penalties and potential loopholes.

He said his party (Sinn Fein) do not agree with a ban on hunting, but that there are elements of the Bill which it does agree with.

“Legislation as it currently stands, we feel is unworkable and would require significant additional time in the committee to rectify it and that’s time we currently don’t have given the challenges of other legislation such as both of the climate change bills,” says Mr McAleer.

“I have no doubt that this issue will be revisited in the next mandate when appropriate time can be set aside to examine the issue in a round and to work alongside stakeholders to see what legislative changes are needed, if any.”

DUP MLA William Irwin opposed the Bill, describing it as “bad legislation”.

He said he has received “hundreds of pieces of correspondence from people who are deeply concerned by this poorly thought-out bill”.

“Practically every dog owner in the country whose dog may at some point chase a wild animal could indeed be committing an offence if this poorly thought out and ill-advised law were actually to come into force,” he told MLAs.

He added the Bill, if passed, would create an “absolute legislative nightmare” and a “significant resource implication for the PSNI”.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots indicated he would not be supporting the Bill.

Mr Poots contended foxes are a threat to some ground-nesting birds such as red grouse and hen harriers.

“If we’re serious about biodiversity, then we need to have management tools and we need to be very cautious about removing management tools,” he told BBC Radio Ulster

“I’m not sure it is a particularly well written Bill so I can’t support it on that basis. Personally I don’t hunt, I don’t particularly like hunting but I can’t support this particular Bill because I think that it isn’t well thought through. It might be well meaning but not well thought through and has damaging consequences if it came into force.”

Hunting with dogs has been banned in England, Scotland, and Wales since the early 2000s.

The Bill gained significant support during a public consultation with nearly 80% of the 18,000 respondents in favour of a ban.

It is understood to be the largest consultation response in Stormont’s history.

It has been backed by the Northern Ireland animal welfare charity, the USPCA.

Chief executive Brendan Mullan said the charity has been “greatly encouraged” by the momentum around this Bill.

“There is a real opportunity here for the Assembly to put on record their commitment to enhancing animal welfare standards, and specifically on this occasion, introducing legislation which has been in place in other regions for nearly 20 years,” he said.

But Gary McCartney, director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, which opposes the Bill, contended that it could “potentially criminalise every dog owner in Northern Ireland” and “also represents an attack on the rural way of life”.

“Anyone whose dog chases a rabbit or squirrel, for example, whilst they are simply out for a walk in the park, partaking in country pursuits, checking their livestock or engaged in any other activity will be committing a criminal offence,” he said.

“We are continuing to urge MLAs to oppose this Bill.”

Comments / 0

newschain

Two confirmed cases of avian flu in Northern Ireland

There are two confirmed cases of avian influenza in Northern Ireland, an official has said. Some 22,100 ducks were culled at one of the affected sites, a commercial premises in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, while culling and an exclusion zone is also being applied to the second site in Broughshane, Co Antrim, described as a “small backyard flock”.
AGRICULTURE
newschain

RAF innovation node set up in Northern Ireland

The RAF has announced the establishment of an innovation base in Northern Ireland. The RAF Regional Innovation Node will be based in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and will act as a conduit for academia and business to engage in research and development into the broader service with a view to growing the supply chain in the region.
WORLD
BBC

Hunting bill: NI politicians reject hunting with dogs ban

The Northern Ireland Assembly has rejected a bill which sought to ban hunting wild animals with dogs in Northern Ireland. The private members bill had been brought by the Alliance Party's John Blair who told the assembly a ban is "long overdue". It was defeated by 45 votes to 38...
ANIMALS
Edwin Poots
BBC

Rising living costs 'crippling people in Northern Ireland'

Rising living costs are financially, emotionally and physically "crippling" people in Northern Ireland, according to a local community worker. The increasing cost of household bills, fuel and childcare, along with the uncertainty and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, have hit many families hard. Low-paid workers, in particular, are facing "a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warn

Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.The news came as UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theculturetrip.com

Incredible Places to Stay in Northern Ireland

From ancient towers and off-grid bothies to historic townhouses and sprawling country estates – every night can be special in ‘Norn Iron’. It would be a mistake to only see Northern Ireland, the holiday destination, as the home of Giant’s Causeway and Game of Thrones locations. Both are excellent reasons to visit, but there are also rugged coastlines, sandy beaches, rocky coves and dramatic mountains – as well as great food, bars, cafes and famous hospitality. Whether you hole up in Belfast for a week or spend your time on the road, you’ll find good people and good times. The only real question is where to stay? Here are a few ideas for those who like to lay their head somewhere a little different.
WORLD
The Independent

Northern Ireland ‘out on its own’ in not tackling period poverty

Northern Ireland is “out on its own” in being the only part of the UK not to have a permanent scheme in place to tackle period poverty, a Stormont committee has been told. SDLP MLA Pat Catney appeared before the Education Committee which is scrutinising his Private Member’s Bill which aims to make period products freely available to all in schools, colleges and public buildings.
ADVOCACY
Nursing Times

Northern Ireland to implement 3% pay increase for NHS staff

All health and social care in Northern Ireland on the Agenda for Change (AfC) contract will receive the 3% pay increase recommended by the NHS Pay Review Body, a move unions are “relieved” to hear following months of waiting. The pay rise will be backdated to 1 April 2021 and...
WORLD
The Independent

Culture commission raises possibility of new civic flag for Northern Ireland

A long-delayed report on flags and culture in Northern Ireland has failed to find consensus on changing legislation around the flying of flags from lampposts.But the commissioners behind the report have raised the possibility of developing a new civic flag for Northern Ireland.The report said that many “challenges remain” surrounding flags, bonfires and memorials.There has already been criticism that the 168-page report, which has cost approximately £800,000, is not accompanied by a plan for implementing its recommendations.The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) was originally set up in 2016 in a bid to find consensus on a number...
WORLD
The Independent

Vaccination programme passes 90% landmark in Northern Ireland

Nine out of 10 adults in Northern Ireland have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, the Department of Health has said. In total, 3,068,005 jabs have been delivered since the vaccination programme began just under a year ago. In addition, the number of booster jabs given out has passed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Stormont Assembly debate on Covid certification ‘absolutely should happen’

The Covid certification scheme “absolutely should” be brought to the Stormont Assembly for debate, a DUP MLA has said.Christopher Stalford expressed disappointment in the Assembly on Monday that there was no debate on the scheme listed for this week.New regulations were introduced last week that make showing proof of vaccination or a negative test result a mandatory requirement to enter licensed premises, as well as cinemas and theatres.There is a short grace period until December 13 before fines will be issued.Several hundred people gathered outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday to protest against the move.In the Assembly on Monday, Mr Stalford...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sinn Fein defends hunting stance following Assembly vote

Sinn Fein has been forced to defend its stance on hunting, after it opposed a Bill that would have banned the practice in Northern Ireland The party has come under repeated criticism in the last 24 hours and has been asked to clarify whether its position in consistent in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland was defeated on Monday in the Stormont Assembly.The region remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.Thirty-eight MLAs voted for the bill on Monday, while...
PETS
carehomeprofessional.com

Health and social care staff in Northern Ireland to receive 3% pay rise

Health and social staff in Northern Ireland are to receive a 3% pay rise backdated to 1 April 2021, the government has announced. The reward, which was recommended by the NHS Pay Review Body, represents an estimated increase of approximately £88.24m on the Agenda for Change (AfC) pay bill. Health...
HEALTH
BBC

Paramilitaries remain 'clear and present danger' in Northern Ireland

Paramilitaries remain "a clear and present danger" in Northern Ireland, a report on their activities has found. Street disorder linked to Brexit has led to speculation about a resurgence of activity, says the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) report. The report calls for a new body to be set up to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Northern Ireland records first cases of Omicron variant

The first Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland the Department of Health said on Tuesday. Three Omicron cases have been confirmed in total, the department said. Two are from same household in the greater Belfast area and a third unconnected case is in the South...
WORLD
BBC

Northern Ireland faces 'significant' Avian flu threat

The threat from avian flu in Northern Ireland "will be more significant in the months ahead", the agriculture minister has warned. It followed the identification of a number of suspected cases in commercial, privately-owned and wild birds. Edwin Poots said it was a "present" threat and his department would watch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Northern Ireland: A giant adventure

Wild beauty and a big-hearted welcome await travellers to Northern Ireland’s coast and countryside. A trip to Northern Ireland’s bracing Atlantic coast and emerald-green landscapes is sure to put a spring back in anyone’s step. And in a country with brilliant roads and transport links, clients can get the best of both worlds – a soulful city break and a scenic adventure all in one giant trip.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

The refugee students making Northern Ireland home

Eighteen-year-old Najibullah came to Northern Ireland from Afghanistan completely alone. When asked what is good and bad about Northern Ireland his English is halting but his answer is emphatic. "I don't see the bad here," he told BBC News NI. "All is very nice - all is very, very good."
U.K.
Comments / 0

