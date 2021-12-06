ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion

By Noah Strackbein
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- With 20 seconds remaining in the game and the Baltimore Ravens down one to the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh decided to try and win the game in regulation.

The Ravens lined up for two, which resulted in an incomplete pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews, sealing the game for the Steelers.

Jackson said after the game that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was the reason he couldn't connect with Andrews on the final play.

"Throw it right to him, I just put it on his chest," Jackson explained. "I couldn't do that just because T.J. Watt’s got range. He's a long guy. I had to throw around him and try to make something happen. That's all. Just came up short."

Watt recorded 3.5 sacks against Jackson and the Ravens in Week 13, but came up biggest in the game's final moments.

"He way taller than me, way wider," Lamar added on Watt. "I just had to make something happen. That's it."

The Steelers moved to 6-5-1 and 1.5 games back from taking the lead in the AFC North. All because of the return, and play, of Watt.

"Watt was doing his thing," Jackson said. "That's what he does, just one-on-one and making things happen, I guess."

