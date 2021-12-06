ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

9-year-old riding in Christmas parade is hospitalized after fall from truck, NC cops say

By Simone Jasper
Kansas City Star
Cover picture for the articleA 9-year-old was hospitalized after falling from a pickup truck during an Eastern North Carolina parade, officials said. The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the child was in...

Centre Daily

Missing 2-year-old found dead after dad pulled from submerged truck, Indiana cops say

Authorities in Indiana have found the body of a 2-year-old girl who was missing when her father was found inside his pickup truck partially submerged in a river. Dive teams found Emma Sweet’s body roughly three miles down river from where her father’s truck was found submerged two days before, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nov. 28 social media post.
Miami Herald

22-year-old worker dies after forklift hits him at distribution center, NC cops say

A 22-year-old worker died after a forklift ran into him at a distribution center in North Carolina, officials said. Dereck Rafael Carrero of Hope Mills was on the job when he was filling an order on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. While he was in an aisle to pick out a product, deputies said Carrero “was struck by a high reach motorized forklift driven by another employee.”
WIBX 950

26-Year-Old Camden Man Riding 43-Year-Old Snowmobile Hospitalized

A 26-year-old snowmobiler driving a 43-year-old snowmobile is being treated for "a deep laceration to his ankle" after an accident this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called at approximately 3:15 this afternoon to an accident involving one snowmobile. The incident took place on Dingle Road in the Town of Camden.
wbap.com

11-year Old Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting

(WBAP/KLIF) — Police say they’re searching for suspects after an 11-year-old girl was struck several times by gunfire early Sunday after shots were fired at a Houston home. Officers say the girl was taken to a hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition. occupants of the home...
The Independent

Student dies after accidentally falling into trash chute

The mother of the student who fell 11 stories to her death down an apartment building’s trash chute, has vowed to get to the bottom of what happened to her daughter.New Jersey college student Justine Gross was found dead by a trash hauler who was emptying a truck into landfill the day after she was reported missing.Surveillance footage shows Justine Gross leaving her 10th-floor apartment on the evening of November 10, to meet a man on the seventh floor, her mother Francoise Gross told NJ Advance.Justine Gross’s roommates told her mother she had gone to smoke marijuana at the man’s...
