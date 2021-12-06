Lion’s Club Cancels 2021 Christmas Cookie Competition at Warminster Senior Center

Image via Jane Campbell at Creative Commons.

The Warrington Lions Club seeks Bucks County has announced that its scheduled Christmas cookie competition has been cancelled for 2021.

The event, described in the Nov. 9 edition of BUCKSCO.Today, was to have taken place Dec. 11.

Organizers pulled the event from its calendar owing to rising concerns over COVID-19.

The leadership of the Lions Club wants to thank all bakers and other members of the public who expressed interest in participating or attending.

The event would have pitted bakers of all ages before a panel of discerning judges in the first edition of what was intended to become an annual competition at the Ben Wilson Senior Center in Warminster.