Bucks County, PA

Lion’s Club Cancels 2021 Christmas Cookie Competition at Warminster Senior Center

 3 days ago

Image via Jane Campbell at Creative Commons.

The Warrington Lions Club seeks Bucks County has announced that its scheduled Christmas cookie competition has been cancelled for 2021.

The event, described in the Nov. 9 edition of BUCKSCO.Today, was to have taken place Dec. 11.

Organizers pulled the event from its calendar owing to rising concerns over COVID-19.

The leadership of the Lions Club wants to thank all bakers and other members of the public who expressed interest in participating or attending.

The event would have pitted bakers of all ages before a panel of discerning judges in the first edition of what was intended to become an annual competition at the Ben Wilson Senior Center in Warminster.

The $25 entrance fee for each competitor was earmarked to help fund local charities like Lions Pride Park.

Two Bucks County High Schools — Both With Singers of Note — Are Finalists in B101 Christmas Choir Competition

Council Rock North and Neshaminy High Schools are both finalists in the B101 Christmas Choir Competition.Image via B101. Two Bucks County school choirs scaled numerous competitors to rest on finalist positions in the 2021 B101 Christmas Choir Competition. The winner — decided by listener votes — will be announced tomorrow, Dec. 10.
