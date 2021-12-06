Farmers are weighing the price of fertility in 2022

As of December 7th the Drought Monitor shows our area as unchanged with just some abnormally dry conditions to the north/northeast of Great Bend. However, severe and extreme drought are continuing to expand. The weather outlook for moisture isn’t promising. The six to ten-day outlook (December 15 to 19) indicates we are predicted to have a chance of 70% to 80% of above normal temperatures and a 33% to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 17 to 23) indicates we have a 40% to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33% to 40 % chance of above normal precipitation. Not promising for the 2022 wheat crop. One of the major stories this fall and heading into 2022 is the dramatic increase in crop input prices, especially fertilizer. Today, instead of the why of high prices, let’s focus on what producers are thinking about and what they can do.

