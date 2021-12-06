ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmers are weighing the price of fertility in 2022

Cover picture for the articleMATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. “To be or not to be” is a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This seems like the scenario we are in today as farmers in my area try to decide...

