Legend of Mana is the fourth entry in Square Enix's popular RPG series, originally released on the PS1 in 1999. Well, Square has been busy making a slew of remasters, with many that are already available on the Play Store, but Legend of Mana was one of the holdouts. The game landed on consoles and PC this past June, so it's something of a recent release, and it was known it would come to mobile at some point, and that point is today. That's right; Square Enix has finally launched its Legend of Mana HD remaster on Android and iOS.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO