The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Over the course of their relationship, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have had quite a few places to call home. Last year, the couple lived in Scheana's Palm Springs vacation home for several months before moving into a beachfront property in San Diego. After saying goodbye to her Marina del Rey apartment, Scheana and Brock are now residing in a fabulous new home in Los Angeles with their daughter Summer Moon.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 25 DAYS AGO