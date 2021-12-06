‘Dexter: New Blood’ Drops a Bombshell in Final Moments of Recent Episode

The latest episode of Dexter: New Blood left fans on the edge of their seat!

As always, spoilers are ahead! Season 1 Episode 6 will air next week on Showtime. The episode is also entitled “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches” and will air on December 12.

The official Dexter: New Blood episode description reads:

“Someone has discovered Jim Lindsay’s secret identity, leading Dexter to realize that he might not be the only serial killer in town; Harrison spirals out of control during a wrestling match; Angela makes a dark discovery of her own.”

Surprise! Angel Batista made an appearance and with Audrey’s revelation at the party, everything is coming together. Jim Lindsay isn’t what he claims to be. So what does she believe that he is? What is he really? Dexter could be in trouble with the number of questions he will have to answer.

Another plot twist is what exactly is going on with Harrison? He was running from Dexter seemingly towards Kurt Caldwell. What exactly does that mean? Could he accept who he is?

Showtime also released the official synopsis for the other upcoming episode on December 19. Episode 7 will leave fans on a cliffhanger. Are you ready?

Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns form predator to protector… a role he’s not comforable playing. Meanwhile Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart. Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure. Showtime

Michael C. Hall on ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Dexter: New Blood takes place ten years after everyone’s favorite serial killer narrowly escapes from Miami. When asked if he would portray the role after this iteration, Michael C. Hall told TV Guide “maybe.”

Obviously, fans were left wanting more after the original series ended. Overall, they weren’t thrilled with how it ended and all came together. Hall acknowledged this and hopes that this revival will appease fans.

“Just as audiences were unsatisfied, I think it was far from supremely satisfying for us. And a big part of our motivation to put a better taste in people’s mouths,” he explained.

“The richness of that relationship and the exploration is a big part of what we’re up to,” Hall added. “And a big part of why this felt like a story worth telling. [It] felt like the right time.”

Meanwhile, because Dexter is Dexter, the show is able to bring back the character of his dead sister, Debra Morgan, who he is haunted by. Hall also noted that she is an integral part of the show.

“Dexter’s relationship with his sister was the fundamental relationship throughout the series proper,” Hall added. “It always felt difficult to not have that be a component. It felt necessary that it wouldn’t be given that she’s dead. But this is Dexter. We have certain liberties.”