An older two story home used for storage was destroyed by fire Monday morning. Kell Assistant Fire Chief Jason Franke says the fire was at 7104 Kell Road near the intersection with Buchanan. He reports the home was fully engulfed in flames when the first truck arrived. The major concern at that point was to protect the current home of Bryan Austin that was only about 40 yards away. Franke says firemen were able to protect the home as well as several outbuildings.

TEXICO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO