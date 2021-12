SAN DIEGO — With the omicron variant spreading, travelers are preparing for stricter COVID-19 testing requirements as new travel rules are now in effect. The nation's new travel policy gives travelers another thing to think about. Passengers flying into the United States are required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before their flight into the country. This policy is regardless of one's vaccination status or nationality.

