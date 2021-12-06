ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Voice Concerns Over Pentagon’s UFO Task Force

By Josh Lanier
 6 days ago
The truth is out there, but will the government tell us? That’s the concern many have over the Pentagon’s new UFO task force. The group will compile and analyze eye-witness reports from military pilots of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will report to Department of Defense higher-ups. The group’s mission, the DOD says, is to identify potential threats and matters of national security. But many civilian groups looking into UFOs think the task force’s purpose is much more sinister.

Videos taken from U.S. fighter jets that the government declassified earlier this year showed unknown aircraft moving in ways deemed impossible. The viral videos sparked more interest in UFO study and calls for more transparency from the government. Some believe this new task force is a pushback against those efforts.

“It represents a brazen step towards completely stifling the burgeoning demand from both the public and Congress for increased UFO transparency,” said Peter Whitley, a researcher and member of the Mutual UFO Network. “Clearly, the DOD is attempting to reverse course on this trend and shut the door on further disclosure of any kind.”

But the Pentagon said it isn’t trying to freeze out any civilian probes. Spokesman John Kirby said the task force will streamline the information-gathering process.

“This is a chance for us to be much more organized in the way we process these reports,” Kirby said. “And we will certainly continue to be as transparent as we can about these phenomena and the impact that they may or may not be having on our ability to operate.”

Claus Svahn, a UFO digital archivist, believes Kirby’s words are hollow.

“To be ‘as transparent as we can’ means nothing much,” he told The Sun.

American Top Spy: U.S. Must Get Better at Collecting UFO Data

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines recently admitted the government needed to have better ways of cataloging so-called UFO sightings, according to The Sun. Speaking at the Our Future in Space event in Washington, D.C., she said the nation needed a centralized task force or agency to handle and investigate the reports.

“Always there’s also the question of ‘is there something else that we simply do not understand, which might come extraterrestrially?” she said at the public forum.

Haines didn’t mention The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group. But her message lines up with the task force’s stated goals.

Other top government officials believe more government examination of unknown aerial phenomena is “urgent.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand told Politico that “burying our heads in the sand is neither a strategy nor an acceptable approach.”

“You have a million questions that must be answered for a million reasons,” she said. “You’re talking about drone technology, you’re talking about balloon technology, you’re talking about other aerial phenomena, and then you’re talking about the unknown,” she said. “Regardless of where you fall on the question of the unknown, you have to answer the rest of the questions. That’s why this is urgent. That’s why having no oversight or accountability up until now to me is unacceptable.”

