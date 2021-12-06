U.S. natgas futures drop to 4-1/2 month low on warmer-than-usual December outlook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures shed over 11% on Monday to the lowest in more than 4-1/2 months, as forecasts for mild December temperatures soured the demand outlook.

Front-month gas futures dropped 47.5 cents, or 11.5%, to settle at $3.657 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since July 15.

"We're seeing a lot warmer than normal weather in the forecast here, and it looks like it might be sticking around towards the third week in December, which is not sending any bullish signals to the traders," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

Since Nov. 26, the front month has dropped over 30% in six sessions and has lost about $1.8 per mmBtu, in stark contrast to the seven-year high of nearly $6.5 per mmBtu hit two months ago.

A lot of risk premium relating to a supply shortfall has been taken out of the market, DiDona added.

Global gas prices have hit record highs in recent months as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stocks in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Tracking the global rally, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter.

"Some lower price levels would appear to lie ahead that could carry January futures to the $3.40-3.50 zone as a minimum if the (weather) forecasts stay mild this week." advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down slightly from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.1 bcfd last week to 115.4 bcfd this week, but estimated a drop to 112.6 bcfd next week.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; additional reporting by Brijesh Patel; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio

