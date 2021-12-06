DPS investigating 2-vehicle crash near Shallowater

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety was on the scene of a crash Monday near Shallowater. Just after 8:00 a.m., DPS responded to the crash at Farm to Market Road 1294 and Highway 84.

DPS said a car was traveling southeast on 84 while a pickup truck was traveling west on FM 1294. The driver of the truck “failed to yield,” at the intersection, DPS said, and pulled out in front of the car.

Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center with major injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.