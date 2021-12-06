ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallowater, TX

DPS investigating 2-vehicle crash near Shallowater

By Erica Pauda
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwrGS_0dFGrGp000

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety was on the scene of a crash Monday near Shallowater. Just after 8:00 a.m., DPS responded to the crash at Farm to Market Road 1294 and Highway 84.

DPS said a car was traveling southeast on 84 while a pickup truck was traveling west on FM 1294. The driver of the truck “failed to yield,” at the intersection, DPS said, and pulled out in front of the car.

Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center with major injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR battles early morning structure fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of 30th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported as of Friday morning. EverythingLubbock.com has reached out for more information. The cause of the fire was not yet known. Authorities said it was under investigation. This is a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Shallowater, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two arrested in Teague drug bust

TEAGUE, Texas – Two people have been arrested in a Freestone County drug bust. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday night at the Freestone Trailer Park in Teague. The search warrant yielded approximately 39 grams of cocaine, eleven grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, and prescription […]
TEAGUE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Weather#Accident#Farm To Market Road 1294#University Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Attorney General “has begun” criminal investigation into shooting death of Chad Read in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that his office “has begun” a criminal investigation into the shooting death of Chad Read in Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of 90th Street at 4:20 p.m. November 5. Police on that day said a woman called 911 reporting that someone […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy