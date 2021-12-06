There's new pressure to ban books at schools

Boston University’s School of Visual Arts is delighted to announce Multiple Formats: Contemporary Art Book Symposium, an event weaving together conversations related to artist books and higher education, pedagogical practices involving artist books, artist advocacy, and artist book distribution. Organized by Associate Professor Christopher Sleboda, co-founder of Draw Down Books and organizer of Yale University Art Gallery’s Odds and Ends Art Book Fair, the symposium is intended to be an elastic and inclusive forum for discussions about artist book publishing, with a particular focus on publishing by graphic designers, the use and creation of artist books in visual arts programs, and other topics of interest. The symposium — which is free and open to the public — is meant to build community and strengthen creative networks, create a forum for resource sharing, and offer substantive discussion about sustaining a practice that includes artist books.

