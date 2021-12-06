ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Hope-Filled Bucks County Artist Sees His 2021 Christmas Card as a ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’

 6 days ago

“The Road Home,” by New Hope artist Jerry Cable.Image via Jerry Cable at the Bucks County Herald.

Local artist Jerry Cable uses the wealth of Bucks County visuals when painting his annual seasonal card. He has captured local farmsteads blanketed in snow, horse-drawn sleighs, and the New Hope train. His 2021 Christmas card not only presents a Bucks County icon, but it also carries a thread of hope. The Bucks County Herald ran the story behind the brushstrokes.

Cable’s 2021 image of the Sheard’s Mill Bridge is entitled “The Road Home.” The inside reads, “It’s a long way home but we always find it. May your holiday journeys to reunite with family and friends be safe, and the spirit of Christmas give us hope for the New Year.”

Cable’s inspiration came from the difficulties of 2021.

“I wanted the card to be uplifting as well as sensitive to losses we have all experienced due to the pandemic,” he said. “As we find our way back to normalcy and perhaps see light at the end of the tunnel — or covered bridge — I hope everyone remains safe and hopeful this holiday season.”

According to the Bucks County Covered Bridge Society, Sheard’s Mill Bridge (still standing) was built over Tohickon Creek in 1835. The mill it served remained in operation until 1965.

More on this unique 2021 Christmas card (including purchase information) is at the Bucks County Herald.

