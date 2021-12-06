Philadelphia Mag’s List of 2021’s Most Influential People Features Bucks County Notables

Bucks County leaders made the 2021 Philadelphia Magazine list of influential locals. Image via Visionary Media at Creative Commons.

Bucks County’s collection of high-profile individuals caught the attention of Philadelphia Magazine when it compiled its 2021 list of influential people. The spotlight cited not only their recent power moves but also their long-term influence on our past and their ability to shape our future.

Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County in the U.S. House, ranked No. 47.

He co-chairs the bipartisan “Problem Solvers Caucus” (PSC) in the House and is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, where he’s seeking details on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. His PSC, however, introduced an infrastructure compromise that was criticized by both sides of the aisle.

Meanwhile, Michael Smerconish , a radio host and television presenter, ranked No. 73.

The Doylestown native is a self-styled centrist who currently hosts a daily satellite radio show on SiriusXM, a weekly cable show on CNN, and has two podcasts. He was also handpicked to fill in for Chris Cuomo during his vacation by CNN president Jeff Zucker.

The secret to Smerconish’s success?

“I’m not playing to the extremes,” he said. “I’m trying to lead by example: You don’t have to be like all those guys to succeed.”