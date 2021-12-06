Obituary of Francis Tamez, 94

– Francis “Panchita” Tamez, age 94, of Paso Robles, was called to her eternal home on Friday Nov. 19, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her home.

Visitation and Rosary will be held at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles on Monday Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Rose Church on Tuesday Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Paso Robles District Cemetery.

Francisca Tamez Garza was born on Dec. 26, 1926 to Cenobio and Andrea Garza in Los Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Francis was very well known for having a strong personal, spiritual connection with our Lord and Savior. She prayed the rosary daily. She prayed for family (those that have passed on and those of us still here), friends, co-workers, acquaintances, and people she did not even know. What she did, she did wholeheartedly or not at all. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with each and everyone. Each child and grandchild received a crocheted blanket from mom/grandma. She enjoyed quilting and travel by train. She also loved gardening! Her yard was always in bloom with different colored roses, a variety of beautiful flowers, and her grapes on the vine. Another favorite pastime was Bingo! She loved playing bingo, and would also volunteer in the kitchen. Mom was a great cook and she enjoyed showing love through her food. She was an amazing daughter, she took great care of her parents for years. She was an amazing sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Mom is the epitome of love and strength for our family. She is and will always be incredibly missed.

Francis had six children: Yolanda Zuniga and Juan Javier Zuniga; grandchildren: Edwardo Gomez, Mauro Daniel Zuniga, Graciela Zuniga; great grandchildren: Joel Issac Ruby, Che Noe Zuniga Jr preceded her in death. Francis is survived by her children: Daniel Noe Zuniga of Bakersfield, Blanca Estella Zuniga Vazquez of Paso Robles, Fernando Zuniga of Paso Robles, and Elsa (and Anthony) Mason of Paso Robles: her 21 grandchildren: Cathalina, Blanca, Juan Jr., Javier, Raul, Diana, Blanca, Andy, Francis, Yolanda, Daniel, Che Sr., Divia, Jason, Lorraine, Orlando, Veronica, Jr., Irene, Fernando Jr., Iysley; her 81 great grandchildren and her 31 great great grandchildren.

Blessed be her memory.

From: Dignity Memorial.

