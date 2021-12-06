ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Obituary of Francis Tamez, 94

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KayYJ_0dFGqZJM00

Francis “Panchita” Tamez, age 94, of Paso Robles, was called to her eternal home on Friday Nov. 19, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her home.

Visitation and Rosary will be held at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles on Monday Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Rose Church on Tuesday Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Paso Robles District Cemetery.

Francisca Tamez Garza was born on Dec. 26, 1926 to Cenobio and Andrea Garza in Los Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Francis was very well known for having a strong personal, spiritual connection with our Lord and Savior. She prayed the rosary daily. She prayed for family (those that have passed on and those of us still here), friends, co-workers, acquaintances, and people she did not even know. What she did, she did wholeheartedly or not at all. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with each and everyone. Each child and grandchild received a crocheted blanket from mom/grandma. She enjoyed quilting and travel by train. She also loved gardening! Her yard was always in bloom with different colored roses, a variety of beautiful flowers, and her grapes on the vine. Another favorite pastime was Bingo! She loved playing bingo, and would also volunteer in the kitchen. Mom was a great cook and she enjoyed showing love through her food. She was an amazing daughter, she took great care of her parents for years. She was an amazing sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Mom is the epitome of love and strength for our family. She is and will always be incredibly missed.

Francis had six children: Yolanda Zuniga and Juan Javier Zuniga; grandchildren: Edwardo Gomez, Mauro Daniel Zuniga, Graciela Zuniga; great grandchildren: Joel Issac Ruby, Che Noe Zuniga Jr preceded her in death. Francis is survived by her children: Daniel Noe Zuniga of Bakersfield, Blanca Estella Zuniga Vazquez of Paso Robles, Fernando Zuniga of Paso Robles, and Elsa (and Anthony) Mason of Paso Robles: her 21 grandchildren: Cathalina, Blanca, Juan Jr., Javier, Raul, Diana, Blanca, Andy, Francis, Yolanda, Daniel, Che Sr., Divia, Jason, Lorraine, Orlando, Veronica, Jr., Irene, Fernando Jr., Iysley; her 81 great grandchildren and her 31 great great grandchildren.

Blessed be her memory.

From: Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 22 – Dec. 7

Treva Thornton, age 83, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Tommy Grantham, age 72, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Nov. 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Aureta Pinkerton, age 89, a resident...
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Bash Cancer Fest’ happening in Los Osos this Sunday

Music festival for a cause a ‘dream project’ of local man. – Local man Anthony Randazzo’s dream project has come to life; inspired by his beloved aunt, Randazzo has created the Bash Cancer Fest, a local food and music festival attracting tri-county families, university students and community members of all ages. All proceeds from the event will go directly to local SLO kids battling cancer. This year’s festival will take place on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Red Barn located at 2180 Palisades Avenue in Los Osos, next to the skate park.
LOS OSOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bianchi Winery presents: The Killer Dueling Pianos

Winery kicking off Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend with live music in the vines. – Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room is kicking off Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend with live music in the vines featuring, The Killer Dueling Pianos – a comedic duo of outstanding pianists exclusively playing audience requests, Friday, May 20, 2022. This will be the first time in two years that Paso Robles Wine Festival will be in full swing, and Bianchi Winery wants to be your destination for this amazing weekend of wine, music, and best of all fun with everyone!
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Obituaries
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Heidi

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Heidi from Woods Humane Society. She is a gorgeous lady that is extremely sweet and affectionate once you get acquainted. It might take a minute to get comfortable, but then she turns into a “total marshmallow “just wanting more love from you according to the staff at Woods.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local falconer looking for lost hawk

Redtail hawk missing from the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. –On Thursday, Garrett Wilson of Paso Robles was loading his three and half year old hawk, Noodle, into his truck when the hawk flew off. “That’s not unusual,” said Wilson. “But he usually comes right back.” This time a territorial wild hawk chased Noodle causing him to fly out of sight, he said.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#St Rose Church
Paso Robles Daily News

Living nativity returns to Templeton Presbyterian Church

Three day event will feature a narrator, actors and live animals. – After a one-year pandemic hiatus, Templeton Presbyterian Church will be bringing back the Living Nativity. This family tradition and holiday activity will return for all to enjoy at Templeton Presbyterian Church, on the lawn at the corner of 6th and Main in Templeton on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Atascadero Printery celebrates milestones at annual meeting, founders’ reception

The Printery Foundation reached its goal of securing 100 founders. – The Atascadero Printery Foundation (APF) hosted its annual meeting and founders’ reception on Sunday, Nov. 14, at The Groves on 41. This event celebrated several major milestones for the printery. The foundation reached its goal of securing 100 founders, which are donors who contributed $1,000 or more. Twenty-five newest founders were recognized with certificates at the event. All founders will be acknowledged in a special recognition wall at the printery commemorating their support and belief in the idea of restoring the historic printery building into an arts and event center for the community.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Remax Success donates money to North County youth sports

Remax Success gave away $42,000 in checks to 26 youth sports groups in the North County. – In Templeton yesterday, hundreds of kids in soccer, baseball and other sports uniforms lined up to receive donations from Remax Success Real Estate Company. Elissa Williams and Brian Thorndyke of Remax Success coordinated the fundraising event with agents at the company.
CHARITIES
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy