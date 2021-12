Despite the fact that PC gaming certainly hasn’t been easy over the last 12 months (largely due to component shortages and overinflated prices) I always have to chuckle a little where I hear the suggestion that the platform is dying. I mean, we all know it isn’t, but every now and then somebody gets a bee in their bonnet about the ‘superiority’ of console gaming and, misguidedly, assumes that huge sales in those sectors seemingly seem to mean that PC owners are abandoning their systems in favour of the far more ‘convenient’ option.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO