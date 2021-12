KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you normally park your car along the street in the Fort Sanders neighborhood, you will likely need to move it temporarily one day next week. Knoxville city crews are planning to do a deep street-cleaning in the Fort Sanders neighborhood next week after University of Tennessee students head home for winter break, and will be telling people to move their parked cars on certain days for cleaning crews.

