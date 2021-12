Foxtrot is opening a convenience store at the Tribune Tower in Chicago. Foxtrot said Tuesday it has signed a lease at the Tribune Tower along Michigan Avenue where it will open a corner store and café. The 1,739-square-foot space, housed within The Shops at Tribune Tower, will serve as a flagship retail location for the Chicago startup. The store will include a café with patio seating near Pioneer Court, along with its collection of grab and go items, snacks, beer and wine.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO